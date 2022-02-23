Maruti Suzuki new age Baleno makes its way into India again. The largest car maker has launched the facelift version of its hot-selling hatch, Baleno today. The 2022 Baleno comes in a new tech savvy avatar targeting the new age and young buyers. The first in-segment such as head-up display, Suzuki Connect and 360 degree view camera highlights the fact that 2022 Baleno is for the millennial. The 2022 Baleno has been priced at ₹6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It is pitched against Toyota Glanza here.

The higher variant is priced at ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Gurugram-based company has received over 25,000 bookings and the deliveries start from today.

The company has invested ₹1,150 crore for the development of the new-age Baleno. Baleno was first launched in 2015 in India. It is also being exported to 102 countries. Company has sold more than 10 lakh Baleno till now. It was the first BSVI car introduced by the Maruti Suzuki in India.

Baleno 2022 goes through the NEXA channel of Maruti Suzuki. It will be available in five colours.

The facelift Baleno comes with 6 air-bags, anti-hill control and many more such features for security. The 2022 Baleno gets wider front grill with the branding of Suzuki logo, DRL tail lamps and alloy wheels.

The Baleno 2022 comes with features like head-up Display, 360 view camera and a new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System with Advanced Voice Assist & “Surround Sense" powered by ARKAMYS, and the Suzuki Connect with Alexa voice.

The head-up display will provide all the driving essential in front of the rider's eyes to avoid distraction. The 360 degree View Camera comes handy in congested areas and while parking.

In terms of power, Baleno comes with Advanced KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine the offering 113Nm@4400rpm torque and peak power of 66kW@6000rpm. Baleno claims 22.35 km/l for the manual transmission variant and 22.94 km/l for the AGS variant. The 2022 Baleno offers a 5-speed manual and improved Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.