Maruti Suzuki 2022 Baleno launches today. Expected price, mileage

The Maruti Suzuki hatchback Baleno is coming today again in the form of a facelift version. It has been upgraded with features for the tech savvy and young buyers. The Baleno has over 10 lakh owners already in India and is among the top five selling cars of the homegrown auto major in the domestic market. Baleno 2022 will be launched today on February 23 for the new age buyers. Maruti Suzuki has been teasing its features to build the talks around the facelift Baleno.Baleno was also the leading exported car for Maruti Suzuki last year.

Some of features are head-up display and 360 View camera to assist the rider. Now the Gurugram-based largest car maker said that the new age Baleno will come equipped with an inbuilt next-gen telematics technology called the 'Suzuki Connect'.

Some of features are head-up display and 360 View camera to assist the rider. Now the Gurugram-based largest car maker said that the new age Baleno will come equipped with an inbuilt next-gen telematics technology called the 'Suzuki Connect'.

"The New Age Baleno will hit the market as one of the most technologically advanced premium hatchbacks with expressive design dynamics and segment-first safety features," said Maruti Suzuki.

“The 2022 Baleno will come with transformative technology, futuristic design and reinforced safety is set to be the most technologically advanced premium hatchback in the country. Designed on NEXA’s new design language “Crafted Futurism" the New Age Baleno takes the urban sensory driving experience to whole new level," it added.

The Baleno 2022 comes with features like Head-Up Display, 360 view camera and a new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System with Advanced Voice Assist & “Surround Sense" powered by ARKAMYS, and the Suzuki Connect with Alexa voice.

In terms of power, 2022 Baleno is likely to come in one engine option: a 1.2-litre DualJet K12N petrol engine that can churn out 89 bhp of power. The facelift Baleno could get two gearboxes, a five-speed manual and an automatic transmission. The manual trim is guessed to go up to 22.35 kmpl whereas the automatic version is speculated to reach 22.94 km in a litre of petrol.

It is expected to come between ₹6.50 lakh to 10 lakh (ex-showroom).