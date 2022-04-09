India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), is focusing heavily on MPV segment. The Gurugram-based company is going to launch the 2022 edition of Ertiga next week. The pre-bookings has already started for this new and refreshed MPV, Ertiga 2022. Most likely, MSI will officially launch the 2022 Ertiga on April 15. The pre-bookings can be done by paying ₹11,000.

Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga is powered by Next Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology. The Next-Gen Ertiga will be driven by an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters.

The 2022 Ertiga MPV is going to get Suzuki Connect and a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro Touch Screen Infotainment System. The next-gen Ertiga S-CNG will now be available in the ZXI variant as well.

Apart from these features, the 2022 Ertiga will come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, we expect the facelift Ertiga to feature four airbags standard across variants in 2022.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 750,000 delighted customers, Ertiga has been a game-changer in India’s MPV market. We are pleased to introduce the Next-Gen Ertiga, that redefines style, space, technology, safety, comfort and convenience of traveling together. The Next-Gen Ertiga will have thoughtful new-age features, an upgraded powertrain and advanced 6-speed automatic transmission. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will further delight customers, offering them a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones."

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Ertiga’s continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of India’s most loved MPV. The Next-Gen Ertiga has been elegantly designed and equipped with an all-new K-series efficient powertrain and modern features to deliver an enjoyable driving experience while ensuring the safety of loved ones. We are sure that the Next-Gen Ertiga will exceed customer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families."

