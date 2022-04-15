OPEN APP

Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga MPV: In pictures

7 Photos . Updated: 15 Apr 2022, 06:01 PM IST Livemint
  • Ertiga has also completed ten years in India
Maruti Suzuki has today launched the 2022 Ertiga MPV in India.
1/7Maruti Suzuki has today launched the 2022 Ertiga MPV in India.
The price of the new Ertiga is starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.35 lakh LXi variant and going upto <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.79 lakh in the ZXiAT variant.
2/7The price of the new Ertiga is starting at 8.35 lakh LXi variant and going upto 12.79 lakh in the ZXiAT variant.
The new Ertiga will come with an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters.
3/7The new Ertiga will come with an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters.
2022 Ertiga comes with host of new-age technology and convenience features such as Suzuki Connect and 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touch screen infotainment system.
4/72022 Ertiga comes with host of new-age technology and convenience features such as Suzuki Connect and 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touch screen infotainment system.
Ertiga is equipped with 4 airbags and ESP with Hill hold assist. Safety features such as Dual Front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, 2nd row ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed alert system, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder are also included.
5/7Ertiga is equipped with 4 airbags and ESP with Hill hold assist. Safety features such as Dual Front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, 2nd row ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed alert system, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder are also included.
2022 Ertiga's K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 75.8kW@6000rpm and a max torque of 136.8Nm@4400rpm.
6/72022 Ertiga's K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 75.8kW@6000rpm and a max torque of 136.8Nm@4400rpm.
Available both in Petrol and CNG option, 2022 Ertiga offers mileage of 20.51 km/l (Petrol) and 26.11km/kg (CNG).
7/7Available both in Petrol and CNG option, 2022 Ertiga offers mileage of 20.51 km/l (Petrol) and 26.11km/kg (CNG).
