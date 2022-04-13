Maruti Suzuki’s new MPV, Ertiga 2022, may be announced any moment in India but even before the official announcement, details of the cars have been leaked on various platforms. The 2022 Ertiga MPV pre-bookings have already started for a token amount of ₹11,000. The company did share some features of the car while announcing the pre-booking amount but the latest leaks suggest about the colour and variants of the MPV Ertiga.

The leaked report says that 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will come in four variants; LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. The news reports further say that Ertiga will have seven colourways namely Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Pearl Dignity Brown, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, Prime Oxford Blue, and Midnight Black. Apart from these details, the 2022 Ertiga will come in both manual and automatic powertrains.

Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga is powered by Next Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology. The Next-Gen Ertiga will be driven by an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters.

The 2022 Ertiga MPV is going to get Suzuki Connect and a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro Touch Screen Infotainment System. The next-gen Ertiga S-CNG will now be available in the ZXI variant as well.

Apart from these features, the 2022 Ertiga will come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, we expect the facelift Ertiga to feature four airbags standard across variants in 2022.

Most likely, MSI will officially launch the 2022 Ertiga on April 15.