Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga MPV variants, colours speculated ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki’s new MPV, Ertiga 2022, may be announced any moment in India but even before the official announcement, details of the cars have been leaked on various platforms. The 2022 Ertiga MPV pre-bookings have already started for a token amount of ₹11,000. The company did share some features of the car while announcing the pre-booking amount but the latest leaks suggest about the colour and variants of the MPV Ertiga.

