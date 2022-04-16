Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga versus Kia Carens: How do they fare against each other?2 min read . 16 Apr 2022
The launch of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV has heated the three-row car segment in India. The 2022 Ertiga MPV takes on the Kia Carens which was launched in February this year. Both the cars offer ample space for a family to fit in and thus compared on each parameters. The Ertiga has been in business since last ten years whereas the Kia Carens made its debut this year.
Ertiga comes from the India's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, whereas the Carens is a product of South Korean auto major Kia.
Prices
The 2022 Ertiga MPV launched on April 15 has been priced at ₹8.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the starting variant while the Kia Carens is priced at ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher variant of Ertiga MPV 2022 touches ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Kia Carens top variant comes at ₹17.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Carens
Kia Carens was launched at an introductory price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher variant was priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) but the prices have been revised across variants.
Kia Carens, will be offered in five trim levels; Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, coupled with multiple powertrain and seating options.
The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options; Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel. Further, customers will also get an option to choose from three transmission options; 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT. The vehicle will be offered in the seven seater option in Premium to Luxury trims, while the Luxury Plus trim will be available with a choice of both 6 and 7 seater options.
The petrol engine includes a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit that produces 115hp of power and 144Nm of torque, as well as a 1.4 litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged unit putting out 140hp power and 242Nm torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that develops 115hp power and 250Nm of peak torque.
All the 5 trim levels will offer ten Hi-safety package as standard. Furthermore, the vehicle hosts many features such as 10.25 inch HD touchscreen navigation, BOSE sound system, air purifier, ventilated front seats, 2nd row seat one touch easy electric tumble and sunroof.
For the safety, Kia Carens is equipped with 6 air bags, tyre pressure monitoring and other dedicated features.
2022 Ertiga MPV
The new Ertiga will come with an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters, along with a host of new-age technology and convenience features such as Suzuki Connect and 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touch screen infotainment system.
The 2022 Ertiga uses K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 75.8kW@6000rpm and a max torque of 136.8Nm@4400rpm. Available both in Petrol and CNG option, Next-Gen Ertiga claims a mileage of 20.51 km/l (Petrol) and 26.11km/kg (CNG).
The 2022 Ertiga MPV is equipped with 4 airbags (Driver, co-driver and Front Seat side), and ESP with Hill hold assist. Safety features such as Dual Front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, 2nd row ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed alert system, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder are equipped as standard fitment across all the variants.