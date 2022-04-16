Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 will be launched next week in India. The largest car maker in the country is focusing heavily in the MPV segment as it has just concluded the launch of 2022 Ertiga. Now, Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be its next upgrade this year in the multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) segment.

Maruti has already started the pre-bookings for XL6 for a payment of ₹11,000. The Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 will be available via NEXA network. The 2022 XL6 will be officially launched on April 21 in India.

The company on April 15 launched another MPV, 2022 Ertiga, with K-series engine targeting Kia Carens in its segment.

The 2022 XL6 model comes with next generation K-Series engine, advanced transmission, array of sophisticated comfort and convenience features, and bold styling, the auto major said in a statement.

"The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious six-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies NEXA's vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava noted.

The model appeals to the discerning NEXA buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication, he added.

"We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers," Srivastava said.

MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) CV Raman said the All-New XL6 will strike a perfect balance, which shall appeal to the modern car buyer. This 6-seater model will be available at all 410 NEXA showrooms across the country.