Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 MPV: In pictures

5 Photos . Updated: 21 Apr 2022, 02:28 PM IST Livemint

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes in both manual an... more

Maruti Suzuki has today launched the 2022 XL6, yet another MPV after unveiling 2022 Ertiga MPV last week, with a bolder design, enhanced comfort features, in-built connected technology and new powertrain. 
The 2022 XL6 price starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh for the basic variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.55m lakh for the higher variant (both, ex-showroom prices). 
With the Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT Gasoline Engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology, the All-New XL6 offers a peak power of 75.8 kW@6000rpm and max. torque of 136.8 Nm@4400 rpm.
The 2022 XL6 has four airbags (Driver, Co-driver and front seat side) as standard across all variants.
The 2022 XL6 is available with the choice of a 5-speed manual and an all-new advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with steering mounted Paddle Shifters with a claimed fuel-efficiency of 20.97 km/l (MT) and 20.27 km/l (AT).
