Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 MPV: In pictures
5 Photos
. Updated: 21 Apr 2022, 02:28 PM IST Livemint
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes in both manual and automatic powertrain
1/5Maruti Suzuki has today launched the 2022 XL6, yet another MPV after unveiling 2022 Ertiga MPV last week, with a bolder design, enhanced comfort features, in-built connected technology and new powertrain.
2/5The 2022 XL6 price starts at ₹11.29 lakh for the basic variant and goes up to ₹14.55m lakh for the higher variant (both, ex-showroom prices).
3/5With the Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT Gasoline Engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology, the All-New XL6 offers a peak power of 75.8 kW@6000rpm and max. torque of 136.8 Nm@4400 rpm.
4/5The 2022 XL6 has four airbags (Driver, Co-driver and front seat side) as standard across all variants.
5/5The 2022 XL6 is available with the choice of a 5-speed manual and an all-new advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with steering mounted Paddle Shifters with a claimed fuel-efficiency of 20.97 km/l (MT) and 20.27 km/l (AT).
