Maruti Suzuki has today launched the 2022 XL6, yet another MPV after unveiling 2022 Ertiga MPV last week, with enhanced features, in-built connected technology and a new powertrain. The 2022 XL6 price starts at ₹11.29 lakh for the basic variant and goes up to ₹14.55 lakh for the higher variant (both, ex-showroom prices). The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes in both manual and automatic powertrains.

The Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 targets Kia Carens in its segment of three-row seating multi-purpose car. The new MPV XL6 will retail via Maruti’s NEXA channel.

The 2022 XL6 MPV is available with the choice of a 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed Automatic Transmission with steering mounted Paddle Shifters with a claimed fuel-efficiency of 20.97 km/l (MT) and 20.27 km/l (AT).

With the Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT Gasoline Engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology, the All-New XL6 offers a peak power of 75.8 kW@6000rpm and max. torque of 136.8 Nm@4400 rpm.

The 2022 XL6 has new bold front grille with sweeping ‘X-bar’ element, quad chamber LED reflector headlamps along with LED DRLs, two tone 16 inch alloy wheeels, gloss black finish on B&C pillars, fender side garnish with chrome element, Shark fin antenna, 3D LED tail lamps with light guide and Smoke Grey lens, new back door garnish with chrome insert and back door spoiler, and dual-tone body colour options.

The XL6 has ventilated front row seats, 7 inch infotainment system, Suzuki connect app with Alexa voice control option, the roof-mounted AC for rear passengers with multiple adjustable air vents and three-stage speed control.

For safety, the 2022 XL6 gets four air bags standard across variants, tyre pressure monitoring, ESP, Hill Hold assist, and 360 degree view camera for parking.

Price and Variants

In the manual trim option, the 2022 XL6 starts at ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for Zeta, the Alpha starts at ₹12.29 lakh, the Alpha+ at ₹12.89 lakh and the Alpha+ Dual Tone comes at ₹13.05 lakh.

In the automatic trim, the Zeta sells at ₹12.79 lakh, the Alpha at ₹13.79 lakh, the Alpha+ at ₹14.39 lakh and the Alpha+ Dual Tone at ₹14.55 lakh. All prices, ex-showroom.