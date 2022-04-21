Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 with 20.97 kmpl mileage unveiled. Prices and specifications

Maruti Suzuki has today launched the 2022 XL6, yet another MPV after unveiling 2022 Ertiga MPV last week, with enhanced features, in-built connected technology and a new powertrain. The 2022 XL6 price starts at ₹11.29 lakh for the basic variant and goes up to ₹14.55 lakh for the higher variant (both, ex-showroom prices). The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes in both manual and automatic powertrains.

