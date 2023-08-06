Maruti Suzuki 3.0: MSIL planning to double production to 4 mn units in 9 years, says RC Bhargava

“Your company now has to add the next 2 million in a period of 9 years. The task of managing all the issues relating to the production of 4 million units a year requires considerable thought and possible reorganisation of the structure of the company keeping in view the best interests of all shareholders as well as other stakeholders of the company. We will, as soon as possible, announce what we are proposing," he told shareholders in his written message.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}