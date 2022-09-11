Maruti Suzuki 40 Years Celebration: A look at the company’s journey2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 12:44 PM IST
- The joint venture between Maruti Udyog and Suzuki started on February 24, 1981.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited recently completed its 40 years of collaboration with Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. On the occasion, the car manufacturer released a special report titled Annual Integrated Report as ‘40 years – Joy of Mobility’. The report reflected on the company’s 40 years of journey and also gives a glimpse of its future roadmap as it moves ahead with optimism and confidence. Here we take a look back at the company’s 40-years of operations