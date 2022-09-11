Maruti Suzuki 40 Years Celebration: A look at the company’s journey

Maruti Suzuki, in its initial days, was known as the ‘affordable carmaker’. Later on, the auto car manufacturer shifted towards the luxury segment. It introduced models like Kizashi and Grand Vitara. This was also the time when Maruti Suzuki came up with a new platform for its premium offerings, Maruti Nexa. The launch of Baleno was a peak in the company’s journey that emerged as best-seller in the premium hatchback category.