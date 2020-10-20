Maruti Suzuki expands its car-subscription service to Hyderabad and Pune

Maruti says that there are numerous benefits of subscribing to the vehicles rather than outright buying these. "Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers. It comes with a bouquet of convenient features – flexible tenure, zero down payment, registration and insurance and also covers complete maintenance," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. "We are overwhelmed with customer response in the first few weeks of pilot launch and received over 5,000 enquiries."