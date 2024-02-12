Maruti Suzuki is now poised to soar into the skies with its latest venture – electric air copters. With a vision to pioneer new mobility solutions, the company is gearing up to introduce compact air taxis designed to transport up to three passengers, including the pilot, reported TOI.

As per the report from the publication, the project aims to take flight initially in Japan and the United States before venturing into the Indian market. The compact air taxis, reminiscent of ground-based rideshare services like Uber and Ola, are set to redefine urban transportation dynamics.

Speaking at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Kento Ogura, Assistant Manager at Suzuki Motor, revealed the company's strategic plans to TOI. The debut of the SkyDrive, featuring 12 units of motors and rotors, is slated for the 2025 Osaka Expo in Japan. Following its unveiling, Maruti Suzuki intends to target potential customers and forge partnerships in India.

Reportedly, Ogura emphasized the importance of affordability for success in the Indian market, asserting that the air copters must be priced competitively against traditional helicopters. With a take-off weight almost half that of conventional helicopters, the electric air copters boast the flexibility to utilize building rooftops as launch and landing pads.

Furthermore, the adoption of electrification has significantly reduced manufacturing and maintenance costs, making the venture economically viable, adds the report.

The report also adds that Initially offering a range of 15 kilometers, the three-passenger air taxi is expected to double its range by 2029 and further increase to 40 kilometers by 2031 to cater to India's vast geography. Engaging in regulatory discussions with the government, Maruti Suzuki is exploring avenues for manufacturing in India, underscoring the potential cost advantages and synergies associated with local production.

While the timeline for manufacturing in India remains unconfirmed, Ogura affirmed the company's intent to the 'Make in India' initiative, citing the country's conducive manufacturing ecosystem. As discussions with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) progress, Maruti Suzuki remains steadfast in its pursuit of revolutionizing urban air mobility while championing affordability and accessibility in India's transportation landscape.

