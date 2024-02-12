Maruti Suzuki aims to debut electric air copters in 2025, eyes global market: Report
Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce compact air taxis in Japan, the United States, and India, aiming to redefine urban transportation dynamics, reported TOI.
Maruti Suzuki is now poised to soar into the skies with its latest venture – electric air copters. With a vision to pioneer new mobility solutions, the company is gearing up to introduce compact air taxis designed to transport up to three passengers, including the pilot, reported TOI.