Maruti Suzuki all-new Celerio bookings open. Booking price and other details here1 min read . 11:23 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki's All-New Celerio with 3D organic sculpted design and with dynamic characters creates an unmistakable design impression
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the commencement of bookings for its much-awaited, stylish All-New Celerio. Announcing the bookings open for the All-New Celerio, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality. Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment."
Mr CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Powered by Next-Gen KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with first in segment Idle Start-Stop Technology, All-New Celerio will be the ‘MOST FUEL-EFFICIENT PETROL CAR IN INDIA’."
Maruti Suzuki all-new Celerio features
How to book the All-New Celerio
• Visit your nearest Maruti Suzuki ARENA showroom
