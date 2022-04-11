NEXA today opened bookings for its premium MPV*, the All-New XL6. Packed with Next-Gen K-Series engine, advanced transmission, an array of sophisticated comfort & convenience features, and bold styling, the All-New XL6 offers a complete package in line with the aspirations of evolving NEXA customers.

Announcing the bookings open, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious 6-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies NEXA’s vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience. It appeals to the discerning NEXA buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication. We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers."

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At NEXA, we always bring out products that match and complement customers’ demands. Driving forth the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism" Design philosophy of NEXpression, NEXtech and NEXperience, the All-New XL6 will strike a perfect balance, which shall appeal to the modern car buyer. The All-New XL6 is a testament to our commitment to bring the newest technologies to our customers and to provide them with an extraordinary experience."

This exclusive 6-seater, All-New XL6, a blend of stylish exteriors coupled with plush interiors will be available at all 410 NEXA showrooms across the country.

The All-New XL6 in a striking new avatar will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s leadership in the premium MPV segment and will bolster brand NEXA.

Here is how customers can book the All-New XL6

Customers can pre-book the All-New XL6 with an initial payment of ₹ 11 000/-

• At any NEXA showroom

• Or by Logging-in to www.nexaexperience.com

• Or call at 1800 102 6392 (toll free) to know more about

All-New XL

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.