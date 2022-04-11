Maruti Suzuki all-new XL6 bookings open at 11,000

Announcing the bookings open, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious 6-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies NEXA’s vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience. It appeals to the discerning NEXA buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication. We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers."