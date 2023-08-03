Maruti Suzuki Alto achieves 45 lakh sales milestone1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki's Alto hatchback achieves milestone of 45 lakh sales, reflecting exceptional ownership experience and customer loyalty.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) announced on Thursday that its entry-level hatchback, Alto, has achieved a significant milestone of crossing 45 lakh sales. The model was initially introduced in the year 2000 and quickly gained popularity, becoming the highest-selling car in the country by 2004.
