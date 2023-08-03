Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) announced on Thursday that its entry-level hatchback, Alto, has achieved a significant milestone of crossing 45 lakh sales. The model was initially introduced in the year 2000 and quickly gained popularity, becoming the highest-selling car in the country by 2004.

Over the years, the Alto continued to soar in sales, hitting the 10 lakh mark in 2008, 20 lakh in 2012, and 30 lakh in 2016. In August 2020, it achieved the remarkable feat of crossing 40 lakh sales.

Currently, Maruti Suzki Alto is offered in K10 avatar. The latest model was launched in 2022 in four different models - Standard, Lxi, Vxi, VXi+. The hatchback is powered by three-cylinder 1.0-litre K10C dual-jet petrol engine. It is claimed to deliver 67 hp and 89 Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox and is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 24.9 kpl.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 offers dual-front airbags and ABS.

Shashank Srivastava, MSI's Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), expressed gratitude for the unwavering support and trust their customers have shown. He highlighted that achieving the 45 lakh customer milestone reflects the brand's exceptional ownership experience and the continued loyalty of its customers.

The company is confident that brand Alto will continue to delight lakhs of more families with its undisputed legacy and exceptional ownership experience, he added.

In June earlier this year, the auto manufacturer introduced Alto Tour H1. The hatchback is powered by next-generation K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine.

Maruti Suzuki Alto Tour H1 comes with a starting price of ₹4,80,500 lakh (ex-showroom) for 1L 5MT petrol model. While the CNG variant costs ₹5,70,500 (ex-showroom). The all-new Tour H1 will be offered in three colour options - Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey,and Arctic White.