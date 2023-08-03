Maruti Suzuki Alto achieves 45 lakh sales milestone

Currently, Maruti Suzki Alto is offered in K10 avatar. The latest model was launched in 2022 in four different models - Standard, Lxi, Vxi, VXi+. The hatchback is powered by three-cylinder 1.0-litre K10C dual-jet petrol engine. It is claimed to deliver 67 hp and 89 Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox and is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 24.9 kpl.

