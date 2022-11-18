Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets a S-CNG variant: Here’s how much it costs

Expanding its S-CNG range in India, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG model. The all-new CNG variant of the hatchback comes powered by the same K10 K-series 1.0 litre engine with Dual Jet and Dual VVT, which the company claims offers a smoother pickup, great drivability, and overall superior performance. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG is priced at ₹5.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI 1L CNG variant.
The all-new Alto K10 VXi S-CNG features a factory-fitted S-CNG kit with a leak proof design. The company has redesigned the hatchback’s exterior with a restyled grille on the front. There is a new cap design on the 13-inch wheels and revamped side looks.
As mentioned before, the S-CNG model comes powered by K10 K-series 1.0 litre engine with Dual Jet and Dual VVT. The vehicle is said to offer a power output of 56 bhp and 82.1 Nm of torque. It is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 33.85 km/g.
Safety features on the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG variant includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, high speed alert, reverse parking sensor and more. The all-new model comes loaded with features like cabin air filters, front power windows, air conditioner with heater, internally adjustable ORVM's and power steering.
Inside the Alto K10 VXi S-CNG model, buyers will get a SmartPlay Dock with AUX and USB port and Bluetooth connectivity.
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers' shifting desires. The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel efficiency."
“I am delighted to share that we have sold more than 1 million S-CNG vehicles so far, which has helped save over 1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. The addition of S-CNG to the popular Alto K10 will allow further widespread adoption of our environment-friendly technology. Our S-CNG range is specially designed, developed, and manufactured at our facilities to suit Indian driving conditions", he further added.
