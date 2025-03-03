Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the most affordable car in India, has received a significant update. The entry-level hatchback has received six airbags as a standard fitment, enhancing its safety level. Available in four broad variants, namely the Standard, LXi, VXi and VXi Plus, the Alto K10 used to come equipped with dual front airbags for the driver and front passenger. However, with the latest update, the hatchback comes equipped with driver and passenger airbags, curtain airbags and side airbags as standard fitment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The safety feature update for the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes on the heels of the addition of six airbags as standard fitment to its siblings like the Celerio and Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets slight power bump Besides the updated safety feature list, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has also received a slight bump in power and torque outputs. The Alto K10 continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. Besides that, it is also available in a petrol-CNG bi-fuel combination. Transmission choices for the hatchback include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. However, the engine now churns 1.47 bhp of extra power and 2 Nm of additional torque output compared to before.

The 1.0-litre engine pumps out 67.56 bhp peak power and 91 Nm of maximum torque when running on petrol, while when running on CNG, this engine churns out 56.22 bhp peak power and 82 Nm of maximum torque. The Alto K10 offers 24.90 kmpl of fuel economy in the petrol variant and 33.40 km/kg in the CNG variant.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Six airbags and power bump comes at a premium With the addition of six airbags and the slight power bump, the Alto K10 has received a price hike as well. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 now comes commanding a premium ranging between ₹6,000 and ₹16,000 over the previous pricing.