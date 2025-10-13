Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 pre-Diwali price cut brings down pricing under ₹4 lakh. Variant-wise price details for buyers

Maruti Suzuki is undeniably the king of the small car segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, and the Alto K10 is one of the bestselling models in this category. One of the key reasons behind this is the affordability. Now, with the GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has become more affordable for consumers, as its pricing has come down below the ₹4 lakh slab. Sold through the Arena retail network, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the entry-level model for the brand's lineup.

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Std (O) ₹ 4.23 lakh ₹ 3.70 lakh ₹ 53,000 LXi (O) ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 4 lakh ₹ 1 lakh VXi (O) ₹ 5.31 lakh ₹ 4.5 lakh ₹ 81,000 LXi (O) CNG ₹ 5.90 lakh ₹ 4.82 lakh ₹ 1.08 lakh VXi (O) AMT ₹ 5.81 lakh ₹ 4.95 lakh ₹ 86,000 VXi Plus (O) ₹ 5.60 lakh ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 60,000 VXi (O) CNG ₹ 6.21 lakh ₹ 5.32 lakh ₹ 89,000 VXi Plus (O) AMT ₹ 6.09 lakh ₹ 5.45 lakh ₹ 64,000

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10's starting price after the GST price cut has come down to ₹3.70 lakh (ex-showroom), reduced from ₹4.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end pricing of the hatchback is ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹6.21 lakh during the previous GST regime. The AMT variants of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback have now become affordable by up to ₹86,000 as compared to before.

The price cut spectrum for the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, which comes with the legacy of the iconic Maruti 800, ranges between ₹53,000 and ₹1.08 lakh, depending on the variants. The base variant Std (O) now costs ₹53,000 cheaper than before. The maximum amount of the price cut available for the variant LXi (O) CNG, which has become cheaper by ₹1.08 lakh than before. This variant is now available at ₹4.82 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the previous pricing of ₹5.90 lakh (ex-showroom).