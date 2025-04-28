Automotive safety has been witnessing a strong focus in the Indian passenger vehicle market. For many car buyers, even in the affordable mass market segment, automotive safety features have been playing a crucial role in purchase decision. While most of the cars above ₹10 lakh slab come with a wide range of advanced safety features including six airbags as standard, if you are looking for a car under ₹6 lakh slab, there too are some popular cars with six airbags as standard feature.

Most of these cars with six airbags as standard feature and priced under ₹6 lakh are from Maruti Suzuki, but automakers like Hyundai too has its few models in this space.

Here is a quick look at the cars available with six airbags as standard and priced under ₹6 lakh.