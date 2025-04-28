Automotive safety has been witnessing a strong focus in the Indian passenger vehicle market. For many car buyers, even in the affordable mass market segment, automotive safety features have been playing a crucial role in purchase decision. While most of the cars above ₹10 lakh slab come with a wide range of advanced safety features including six airbags as standard, if you are looking for a car under ₹6 lakh slab, there too are some popular cars with six airbags as standard feature.
Most of these cars with six airbags as standard feature and priced under ₹6 lakh are from Maruti Suzuki, but automakers like Hyundai too has its few models in this space.
Here is a quick look at the cars available with six airbags as standard and priced under ₹6 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the bestselling cars in India. The most affordable Maruti Suzuki hatchback with a 1.0-litre petrol engine and a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain is one of the most popular cars in the country in both private as fleet segment owing to its practicality, cost effectiveness and value for money. Priced from ₹4.23 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets six airbags as standard feature across all variants.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio is another popular car, which is available with six airbags as standard fitment. Practicality, compactness and value for money make it a desired car for buyers seeking a model under ₹6 lakh. Powering the Celerio is a 1.0-litre petrol motor. Transmission options include both manual and AMT units.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a popular model in the Indian van market. This mini van comes with six airbags as standard feature. It is priced under ₹6 lakh and a widely popular model in the fleet segment. The Eeco comes priced from ₹5.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the next model in this list that comes with six airbags as standard fitment. This tallboy hatchback is widely popular among the private buyers as well as fleet operators. It comes available with a petrol motor, while there is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel option as well. Like Celerio, it is available in both manual and AMT gearbox options.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level car from the South Korean automaker in India. It comes fitted with six airbags as standard feature. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is priced from ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom).