Maruti Suzuki Alto redesign to cut weight by 100 kg and enhance hybrid technology: Report

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly preparing to unveil the next-generation Alto in 2026, which promises to be a transformative upgrade for the beloved compact car. The upcoming model, currently under development by Suzuki in Japan, is reportedly set to feature a complete redesign, shedding weight and significantly enhancing fuel efficiency, performance, and safety standards.

According to a report by Japanese publication Best Car Web, the tenth-generation Suzuki Alto will achieve a dramatic reduction of 100 kilograms in kerb weight compared to the outgoing model. The current Alto weighs between 680 and 760 kg, while the next-gen version is expected to range from just 580 to 660 kg. Remarkably, this lighter design will still comply with stringent modern safety standards. For context, the third-generation Alto, sold between 1988 and 1994, had a similar weight of approximately 600 kg.

Suzuki’s ability to achieve this feat lies in its advanced Heartect platform, which will underpin the new model. The platform incorporates ultra-high tensile steel (UHSS) and advanced high tensile steel (AHSS), materials designed to ensure structural rigidity while keeping the overall weight low. Furthermore, the automaker aims to minimise the use of plastic components to enhance sustainability.

The next-gen Alto is anticipated to deliver a fuel efficiency of nearly 30 km/l, a significant improvement over the current model. The existing Japanese-spec Alto returns 25.2 km/l for the petrol version and 27.7 km/l for the mild-hybrid variant.

Key to this enhanced efficiency is an upgrade to Suzuki’s mild-hybrid technology. The new system, dubbed "Super Ene Charge," will likely transition from a 12-volt to a 48-volt setup. This innovation includes a lightweight battery and a more powerful 10 kW (13.4 bhp) electric motor, offering improved performance alongside reduced fuel consumption.