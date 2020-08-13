Maruti Suzuki ’s all-time best-seller Alto has reached another milestone in its long history in the country . Alto has crossed a total sales of 40 lakh units becoming the first car in the country to do so.

The entry-level car has been a favourite for first-time buyers in India and benefits from the Maruti Suzuki’s brand name and expansive servicing ecosystem. The car was first launched in September 2000 and was the best-selling car for 16 consecutive years in India.

The price of the car and the mileage figures have helped Alto to remain consistent in sales. The current generation of Alto offers a fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for the petrol variant and 31.56 km/kg for CNG variant. Another aspects that attracts the buyer is affordability. The car starts just under ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹4,36 lakh for the top variant.

The model is currently available at a price range of ₹2.95 lakh to ₹4.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The car gets a 796cc naturally aspirated engine.

In a statement the company claimed, "Alto is the preferred choice of Indian car buyers with 76 per cent of Alto customers choosing it as their first car.".

Commenting on the feat, MSIL Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said,"Alto has been ranked as the No 1 selling car in India for 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car."

Over the years, he said, the brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with the customers and has become a strong symbol of pride.

"Alto is India's first entry level car to become BS-VI compliant coupled with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation," MSIL claimed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated