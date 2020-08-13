Maruti Suzuki Alto sets new record: First car in India to sell 40 lakh units

The price of the car and the mileage figures have helped Alto to remain consistent in sales. The current generation of Alto offers a fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for the petrol variant and 31.56 km/kg for CNG variant. Another aspects that attracts the buyer is affordability. The car starts just under ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹4,36 lakh for the top variant.