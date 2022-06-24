Maruti Suzuki and Toyota to produce hybrid SUV in India

“Toyota and Suzuki are promoting mutual supply of vehicles globally, which is one of the collaborations in the business partnership, and the two companies will now start production of a new SUV model developed by Suzuki at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. (TKM) from August. Maruti Suzuki India Limited and TKM will market the new model in India as Suzuki and Toyota models, respectively. Furthermore, the two companies are planning to export the new model to markets outside India including Africa," the two companies announced in a press release.