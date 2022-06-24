Maruti Suzuki and Toyota to produce hybrid SUV in India

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota to produce hybrid SUV in India2 min read . 24 Jun 2022
- The mild hybrid technology for the SUV will be supplied by Suzuki and strong hybrid tech by Toyota
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the local unit of Toyota Motor Corp, is set to begin production of an SUV developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation at its factory in Bidadi, Karnataka from August this year, the company announced on Friday.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the local unit of Toyota Motor Corp, is set to begin production of an SUV developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation at its factory in Bidadi, Karnataka from August this year, the company announced on Friday.
The car, which will be offered in two hybrid electric variants - mild and strong - will be positioned as a high-traction mid-sized Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) to take on best-sellers Creta and Seltos, made by South Korean rivals Hyundai and Kia, respectively.
The car, which will be offered in two hybrid electric variants - mild and strong - will be positioned as a high-traction mid-sized Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) to take on best-sellers Creta and Seltos, made by South Korean rivals Hyundai and Kia, respectively.
The SUV will be cross-badged by the two companies, allowing both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor to sell the car in India and export markets in Africa under different brand names. While the mild hybrid technology for the SUV will be supplied by Suzuki and strong hybrid tech by Toyota, the companies will sell both variants under their respective brands.
Toyota is expected to introduce the SUV under the brand name Hyryder in a global unveil on 1 July, according to people aware of the plans. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of a refreshed version of its compact SUV Brezza on 30 June. It is unclear how soon the Toyota and Maruti models will go on sale after production begins in August.
“In our partnership, we are already supplying the Baleno since June 2019, which is badged as the Glanza for Toyota, and the Vitara Brezza since September 2020, which was re-badged as the Urban Cruiser", Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki, said.
The move by the two Japanese heavyweights to deepen their alliance in India comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to introduce an SUV-focused new product lineup to fill gaps in its portfolio and enable it to claw back the market share it has lost to rivals Tata Motors and Hyundai who have been introducing SUVs at a time the segment accounts for over 40% of all passenger vehicle sales. The Japanese multinationals first inked their business alliance in 2017.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
“Toyota and Suzuki are promoting mutual supply of vehicles globally, which is one of the collaborations in the business partnership, and the two companies will now start production of a new SUV model developed by Suzuki at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. (TKM) from August. Maruti Suzuki India Limited and TKM will market the new model in India as Suzuki and Toyota models, respectively. Furthermore, the two companies are planning to export the new model to markets outside India including Africa," the two companies announced in a press release.