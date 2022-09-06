OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Maruti Suzuki announces benefits worth 50,000 on Swift, Dzire and others
Ahead of the festive season, Maruti Suzuki is giving discounts of up to 50,000 on its range of cars in the country. The company is offering deals and exchange offers on Maruti Swift, Maruti Dzire, Maruti Wagon R and Maruti S Presso. The offers are valid till September 30, 2022. Here’s a list of all cars that are available on discount

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift is selling with up to 45,000 off this month. This includes 25,000 off on the manual variant and 45,000 on the AMT variants. The car comes powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine which is claimed to deliver 90 hp power. The car’s engine is paired with a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Those looking to buy the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in September can avail up to 40,000 off from Maruti dealerships. The car is powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine and is claimed to offer 90 hp power. The engine comes paired with a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

In the month of September, buyers of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R can get benefits worth 39,000 on MT variants and 34,000 on AMT variants, respectively. The hatchback comes in two variants of petrol engines - 1.0-litre and 1.2- litre, coupled with DualJet technology.

Maruti Suzuki S Presso

Maruti Suzuki S Presso is selling with a maximum discount of up to 49,000 on the MT variant in September. Buyers can get up to 34,000 off on the AMT variant.

Maruti Alto 800

Looking to buy Maruti Alto 800 in September? Buyers can get discounts of up to 29,000. However, there are no deals on the new-gen Alto K10.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The MT variants of Maruti Suzuki Celerio are selling with up to 49,000 off in this month. Whie the AMT variants are available with benefits worth 34,000.

