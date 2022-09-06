Ahead of the festive season, Maruti Suzuki is giving discounts of up to ₹50,000 on its range of cars in the country. The company is offering deals and exchange offers on Maruti Swift, Maruti Dzire, Maruti Wagon R and Maruti S Presso. The offers are valid till September 30, 2022. Here’s a list of all cars that are available on discount

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift is selling with up to ₹45,000 off this month. This includes ₹25,000 off on the manual variant and ₹45,000 on the AMT variants. The car comes powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine which is claimed to deliver 90 hp power. The car’s engine is paired with a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Those looking to buy the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in September can avail up to ₹40,000 off from Maruti dealerships. The car is powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine and is claimed to offer 90 hp power. The engine comes paired with a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

In the month of September, buyers of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R can get benefits worth ₹39,000 on MT variants and ₹34,000 on AMT variants, respectively. The hatchback comes in two variants of petrol engines - 1.0-litre and 1.2- litre, coupled with DualJet technology.

Maruti Suzuki S Presso

Maruti Suzuki S Presso is selling with a maximum discount of up to ₹49,000 on the MT variant in September. Buyers can get up to ₹34,000 off on the AMT variant.

Maruti Alto 800

Looking to buy Maruti Alto 800 in September? Buyers can get discounts of up to ₹29,000. However, there are no deals on the new-gen Alto K10.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The MT variants of Maruti Suzuki Celerio are selling with up to ₹49,000 off in this month. Whie the AMT variants are available with benefits worth ₹34,000.