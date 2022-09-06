Maruti Suzuki announces benefits worth 50,000 on Swift, Dzire and others

Ahead of the festive season, Maruti Suzuki is giving discounts of up to ₹50,000 on its range of cars in the country. The company is offering deals and exchange offers on Maruti Swift, Maruti Dzire, Maruti Wagon R and Maruti S Presso. The offers are valid till September 30, 2022. Here’s a list of all cars that are available on discount

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}