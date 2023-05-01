Maruti Suzuki April sales increase to 7 pc; SUVs grab a big share while sedans continue to fall2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 05:52 PM IST
The automaker sold 1,60,529 units of passenger vehicles last month, compared to 1,50,661 units in April, 2022.
Maruti Suzuki India registered a 7 per cent increase in total wholesales in April this year, the company announced. The automaker sold 1,60,529 units of passenger vehicles last month, compared to 1,50,661 units in April, 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×