Maruti Suzuki India registered a 7 per cent increase in total wholesales in April this year, the company announced. The automaker sold 1,60,529 units of passenger vehicles last month, compared to 1,50,661 units in April, 2022.

Maruti Suzuki is the country's largest carmaker. In a statement, it revealed that its domestic sales rose 9 per cent to 1,43,558 units in April 2023 as against 1,32,248 units in April 2022.

MSI said that sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 18 per cent to 14,110 units las months as compared with 17,137 units a year ago.

The company announced that sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose 27 per cent to 74,935 units last month. Numbers were 59,184 cars in April last year.

Similarly, the sale of mid-sized sedan Maruti Suzuki Ciaz increased to 1,017 units in April 2023 over 579 units in April 2022. Maruti Suzuki announced that sales of utility vehicle including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, rose 8 per cent to 36,754 units as compared with 33,941 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

However, exports for the month of April 2023 declined 8 per cent to 16,971 units as against 18,413 units in 2022.

The company, according to a report by Reuters has announced that it expects some recovery in chip shortages in the second quarter. Shashank Srivastava, senior executive, marketing and sales said that the shortage, which affected the company's April production, will continue in the current quarter ended June.

"Chip shortage will continue in Q1 but we are expecting some recovery in Q2, although visibility on semiconductor supply remains limited," the executive said.

The auto industry has been battling with semiconductor shortages and higher raw material prices since the COVID-19 pandemic.

