Maruti Suzuki August 2026 sales rise 35% YoY to 1.77 lakh units, WagonR leads

Maruti Suzuki dispatched 1,76,971 units in August 2026, up 35% YoY but down 10% from July. WagonR led sales at 20,180 units, followed by Swift and Fronx. Celerio posted 99% annual growth, while Brezza and Victoris saw strong month-on-month gains.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published9 Sep 2026, 01:02 PM IST
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Maruti Suzuki Sales August 2026.
Maruti Suzuki Sales August 2026.

Maruti Suzuki recorded robust year-on-year growth in domestic passenger vehicle dispatches in August. The company dispatched 176,971 units to dealers during the month, up 35% from 131,278 units in August 2025.

However, dispatches declined 10% month-on-month from 196,203 units in July 2026. The figures represent manufacturer dispatches to dealerships and do not reflect retail registrations. Wagon R was Maruti Suzuki's best-selling model in August, followed by the Swift and Fronx.

Wagon R tops Maruti’s August sales

Wagon R topped Maruti Suzuki's model-wise sales chart with 20,180 units in August. Its volumes were down 14% from 23,338 units in August 2025 and declined 14% from July.

Swift followed closely with 19,832 units. Its volumes rose 60% year-on-year from 12,385 units in August 2025, while monthly dispatches declined 8%, according to sales data.

Fronx ranked third with 18,730 units. Dispatches increased 51% year-on-year but fell 4% from July.

Ertiga recorded 18,516 units, up from 18,445 a year earlier, marking a marginal annual increase. Its monthly dispatches declined 14%. Dzire recorded 18,418 units, up 12% year-on-year but down 23% from July.

The five models, Wagon R, Swift, Fronx, Ertiga and Dzire, together accounted for around 54% of Maruti Suzuki's total August dispatches, with combined volumes of 95,676 units.

The five cars, Wagon R, Swift, Fronx, Ertiga and Dzire, combined for 54% of Maruti Suzuki's total dispatches in August with 95,676 units.

Also Read | Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Price, mileage, engine, safety features

Brezza, Victoris gain month-on-month

Brezza was among the stronger monthly performers. Dispatches rose 27% from July to 15,288 units, while volumes increased 12% year-on-year.

Victoris dispatches increased 15% month-on-month to 12,978 units from 11,334 units in July. As the corresponding August 2025 dispatch data was not available in the dataset, a year-on-year growth rate cannot be calculated for the model.

Baleno recorded 15,746 units, up 25% year-on-year but down 14% from July. Eeco dispatches stood at 11,961 units, representing 11% annual growth and a 14% decline from July.

Also Read | 2026 Maruti Baleno mileage revealed: Up to 24.77 kmpl despite less power

Celerio posts 99% annual growth

Celerio recorded 2,990 units in dispatches in August, nearly double the 1,505 units dispatched in the same month last year. This represents a 99% year-on-year increase. However, monthly dispatches declined 24%.

Alto recorded 8,692 units, up 57% year-on-year but down 31% from July. Grand Vitara dispatches rose 36% annually to 7,808 units, while declining 4% month-on-month.

Also Read | August 2026 auto sales: Who sold the most?

eVitara dispatches stood at 1,586 units, down 5% from July. Jimny dispatches increased 11% month-on-month to 586 units, although they declined 3% year-on-year.

Overall, Maruti Suzuki's domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rose 35% year-on-year in August but declined 10% from July. However, month-on-month changes in dispatches alone do not necessarily indicate changes in retail demand, as they can also reflect fluctuations in dealer inventory.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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