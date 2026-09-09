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Maruti Suzuki August 2026 sales rise 35% YoY to 1.77 lakh units, WagonR leads

Maruti Suzuki dispatched 1,76,971 units in August 2026, up 35% YoY but down 10% from July. WagonR led sales at 20,180 units, followed by Swift and Fronx. Celerio posted 99% annual growth, while Brezza and Victoris saw strong month-on-month gains.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published9 Sep 2026, 01:02 PM IST
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Maruti Suzuki Sales August 2026.
Maruti Suzuki Sales August 2026.
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Maruti Suzuki recorded robust year-on-year growth in domestic passenger vehicle dispatches in August. The company dispatched 176,971 units to dealers during the month, up 35% from 131,278 units in August 2025.

However, dispatches declined 10% month-on-month from 196,203 units in July 2026. The figures represent manufacturer dispatches to dealerships and do not reflect retail registrations. Wagon R was Maruti Suzuki's best-selling model in August, followed by the Swift and Fronx.

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Wagon R tops Maruti’s August sales

Wagon R topped Maruti Suzuki's model-wise sales chart with 20,180 units in August. Its volumes were down 14% from 23,338 units in August 2025 and declined 14% from July.

Swift followed closely with 19,832 units. Its volumes rose 60% year-on-year from 12,385 units in August 2025, while monthly dispatches declined 8%, according to sales data.

Fronx ranked third with 18,730 units. Dispatches increased 51% year-on-year but fell 4% from July.

Ertiga recorded 18,516 units, up from 18,445 a year earlier, marking a marginal annual increase. Its monthly dispatches declined 14%. Dzire recorded 18,418 units, up 12% year-on-year but down 23% from July.

The five models, Wagon R, Swift, Fronx, Ertiga and Dzire, together accounted for around 54% of Maruti Suzuki's total August dispatches, with combined volumes of 95,676 units.

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The five cars, Wagon R, Swift, Fronx, Ertiga and Dzire, combined for 54% of Maruti Suzuki's total dispatches in August with 95,676 units.

Also Read | Maruti Baleno facelift vs Tata Altroz: Price, mileage, engine, safety features

Brezza, Victoris gain month-on-month

Brezza was among the stronger monthly performers. Dispatches rose 27% from July to 15,288 units, while volumes increased 12% year-on-year.

Victoris dispatches increased 15% month-on-month to 12,978 units from 11,334 units in July. As the corresponding August 2025 dispatch data was not available in the dataset, a year-on-year growth rate cannot be calculated for the model.

Baleno recorded 15,746 units, up 25% year-on-year but down 14% from July. Eeco dispatches stood at 11,961 units, representing 11% annual growth and a 14% decline from July.

Also Read | 2026 Maruti Baleno mileage revealed: Up to 24.77 kmpl despite less power

Celerio posts 99% annual growth

Celerio recorded 2,990 units in dispatches in August, nearly double the 1,505 units dispatched in the same month last year. This represents a 99% year-on-year increase. However, monthly dispatches declined 24%.

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Alto recorded 8,692 units, up 57% year-on-year but down 31% from July. Grand Vitara dispatches rose 36% annually to 7,808 units, while declining 4% month-on-month.

Also Read | August 2026 auto sales: Who sold the most?

eVitara dispatches stood at 1,586 units, down 5% from July. Jimny dispatches increased 11% month-on-month to 586 units, although they declined 3% year-on-year.

Overall, Maruti Suzuki's domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rose 35% year-on-year in August but declined 10% from July. However, month-on-month changes in dispatches alone do not necessarily indicate changes in retail demand, as they can also reflect fluctuations in dealer inventory.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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