Maruti Suzuki Baleno completes five years in India with eight lakh units sold

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has completed five years in the market since it was first launched back in 2015, company announced on Monday. The country's largest car maker on Monday announced that it has sold over eight lakh units of Baleno since its launch.

The model became the best-selling premium hatchback within a year of launch and crossed the 8 lakh sales milestone in record time of 59 months, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Baleno, Maruti’s one of the first to be introduced through its Nexa retail channel, is India's first hatchback equipped with Smart Hybrid technology and a BS6 compliant 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine.

MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "This significant milestone of 8 lakh delighted customers within a short span of five years is a testament of our customer-centric philosophy at the core of Baleno's conceptualisation."

Baleno has helped the company to cement its position in the premium hatchback segment, Srivastava said adding, the model "is also instrumental in giving recognition to our NEXA channel".

The model is exclusively manufactured in India and retailed through 377 NEXA outlets across 200 cities. It is exported to many overseas markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle-East and South-East Asia.

