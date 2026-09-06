Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift 2026: From price, features, mileage to colour options — All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift 2026: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has finally launched close competitor of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza in the market with a facelift. The latest five-seater Maruti Suzuki Baleno model comes with some cosmetic tweaks and new features.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026 price The price of facelifted 2026 version hatchback starts from ₹6.70 lakh for the entry-level Sigma variant (ex-showroom) while the AMT variants start at ₹8.04 lakh. The base Sigma Petrol MT variant is ₹20,000 more expensive than the outgoing version and has been launched for ₹6.10 lakh, according to the official website. The price range for the top-spec Alpha variant goes as high as ₹9.92 lakh. Notably, Baleno CNG variant starts from ₹8.44 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026 colour options This regal edition launched just before the festive season is available in four broad trim levels and seven distinct colours— Enigmatic Teal (NEW), Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red and Bluish Black.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026 salient features Replacing the outdated CVT with a new AMT, the automaker introduced several new features to improve its appeal, including rear AC vents, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror and a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ HD infotainment screen that works with an Arkamys-tuned Surround Sense audio system.

Powered by a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine, it offers 22.35 kmpl mileage for the manual gearbox model and 22.94 kmpl for the automatic. According to the automaker, the engine's output for CNG model is 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm while fuel efficiency is 30.61 km/kg. The hatchback offers 318-litre boot space and 170 mm ground clearance, HT Auto reported.

Moving to its exterior body design, the familiar bulbous body measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and features 16-inch alloy wheels with a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. Some minor modifications include a sharkfin antenna and a chrome insert on the front fender while chrome door handles and LED indicators on ORVMs remain consistent.