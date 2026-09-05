Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India at Rs. 6.10 lakh: Key features

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the updated Baleno in India, with prices starting at Rs. 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift brings a handful of exterior and interior revisions, along with additional features and a new petrol powertrain, according to a report by carwale.

New three-cylinder petrol engine The updated Baleno is now powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre Z Series three-cylinder petrol engine. The unit is also used in the Swift and Dzire and can be paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT.

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The engine is available with a factory-fitted CNG system as well. Notably, the updated model becomes the first Baleno to offer the CNG powertrain with an AMT transmission, expanding the number of gearbox options available to buyers, carwale reported.

Subtle changes to exterior design Maruti Suzuki has kept the Baleno’s overall design largely unchanged, although there are several minor styling updates. The hatchback now features a wider front grille with black horizontal slats, while the existing headlamp and tail-lamp designs remain the same.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20: Monthly EMI comparison

The front and rear bumpers have also been revised, with redesigned fog lamp housings adding to the changes. The 16-inch alloy wheels feature a new pattern, while a shark fin antenna has also been added.

There is no change to the car’s dimensions. The Baleno continues to measure 3,990mm in length and has a 2,520mm wheelbase. Buyers can also choose a new Enigmatic Teal exterior colour.

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New features added to the cabin The outlet reported that interior retains the familiar dashboard layout, including a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a semi-digital instrument cluster. However, Maruti Suzuki has introduced several new equipment additions with the facelift.

The Baleno now gets ventilated front seats and a tyre pressure monitoring system. It also gains Level 2 ADAS-based safety technology, marking the first time these features have been offered on the model.

Other equipment retained from the previous version includes a height-adjustable driver’s seat, wireless charger, head-up display, automatic climate control and a 360-degree camera.

Rivals of the updated Baleno The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno remains positioned in India’s premium hatchback segment. Its key rivals continue to include the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.

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Maruti Suzuki India Ltd recorded strong sales growth in August, with total sales climbing 21.3 per cent year-on-year to 2,19,220 units, compared with 1,80,683 units sold in August last year.

The company’s domestic passenger vehicle sales registered an even sharper increase, rising 34.8 per cent to 1,76,971 units in August from 1,31,278 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Maruti Suzuki also crossed a significant sales milestone during the current financial year. The automaker said its cumulative total sales exceeded 1 million units in the first five months of FY27, covering the April-August period, PTI reported.