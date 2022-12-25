Maruti Suzuki Baleno now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

To recall, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in February earlier this year. The 2022 Baleno comes in a new tech savvy avatar targeting the new age and young buyers. It comes equipped with first-in-segment features like head-up display, Suzuki Connect and 360 degree view camera. The head-up display gives all the driving essential in front of the rider's eyes to avoid distraction. While the 360 degree View Camera comes handy in congested areas and also helps in parking.

