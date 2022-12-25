Maruti Suzuki Baleno now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Maruti Suzuki is rolling out a software update to the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The update brings support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the hatchback’s nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system. Available for the top-spec Zeta and Alpha variant of the Baleno hatchback, it is being rolled out as an over-the-air (OTA) update.
The wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity on Maruti Suzuki Baleno will bring turn-by-turn navigation on the heads-up display and the MID in the instrument cluster.
To recall, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in February earlier this year. The 2022 Baleno comes in a new tech savvy avatar targeting the new age and young buyers. It comes equipped with first-in-segment features like head-up display, Suzuki Connect and 360 degree view camera. The head-up display gives all the driving essential in front of the rider's eyes to avoid distraction. While the 360 degree View Camera comes handy in congested areas and also helps in parking.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with Advanced KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine offering 113Nm@4400rpm torque and peak power of 66kW@6000rpm. Baleno claims 22.35 km/l for the manual transmission variant and 22.94 km/l for the AGS variant. The 2022 Baleno offers a 5-speed manual and improved Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission.
On the safety front, the hatchback offers 6 air-bags, anti-hill control and many more such features for security. The 2022 Baleno gets wider front grill with the branding of Suzuki logo, DRL tail lamps and alloy wheels.
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a starting price of ₹6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It has four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The top-end model costs ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback stands against the Toyota Glanza.
Maruti Suzuki introduced a similar update for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. It is speculated that the company may bring it for the Maruti Suzuki XL6 as well.
