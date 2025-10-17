Maruti Suzuki Baleno price slashed by up to ₹86,000 before Diwali. Variant-wise old and new price compared

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has become cheaper after the GST price cut, with its price now ranging between 5.99 lakh and 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Published17 Oct 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the few premium hatchbacks in India that compete with rivals like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz. The highly popular hatchback that is sold through the automaker's Nexa premium retail network has received a price cut right before the festive season. The price cut for the car ranges up to 86,000, under the new GST 2.0 tax regime that came into effect from September 22. Following the tax rate revisions, which reduced the applicable GST rates from 28% to 18% and abolished the compensation cess, Maruti Suzuki, like other automakers, has announced a price cut across its entire portfolio in order to pass on the benefits of GST rate cuts to consumers.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno variantsPrice before GST rate cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST rate cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
Sigma MT 6.74 lakh 5.99 lakh 75,000
Delta MT 7.58 lakh 6.80 lakh 78,000
Delta AMT 8.08 lakh 7.30 lakh 78,000
Delta CNG MT 8.48 lakh 7.70 lakh 78,000
Zeta MT 8.51 lakh 7.70 lakh 81,000
Zeta AMT 9.01 lakh 8.20 lakh 81,000
Zeta CNG MT 9.41 lakh 8.60 lakh 81,000
Alpha MT 9.46 lakh 8.60 lakh 86,000
Alpha AMT 9.96 lakh 9.10 lakh 86,000

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has received price cuts ranging between 75,000 and 86,000, depending on the variants. With this downward price revision, the premium hatchback is now available at a price range of 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 6.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec Alpha trims of the Baleno have received the biggest cut of 86,000, while even the CNG variants benefited from a price drop ranging between 78,000 and 81,000.

At a time when the hatchbacks in India have been reeling under pressure from the crossovers and SUVs, keeping in sync with the global trend, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the few hatchbacks that continue to rake in a generous sales number. With the price cut, along with the festive offers and special discounts at dealer levels, the hatchback is expected to see a sales boost during the festive season.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: What powers it?

Engine1.2-litre petrol1.2-litre petrol + CNG
Transmission5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT5-speed MT
Maximum power89 bhp @ 6,000 rpm76 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
Maximum torque113 Nm @ 4,400 rpm98.5 Nm @ 4,300 (CNG mode)

Available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain choices, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The petrol-only variant is available with transmission choices, including a five-speed manual unit and a five-speed AMT option. The petrol-only variant churns out 89 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm. On the other hand, the petrol-CNG version pumps out 76 bhp power at 6,000 rpm and 98.5 Nm torque in CNG mode.

