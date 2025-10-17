Maruti Suzuki Baleno price slashed by up to ₹86,000 before Diwali. Variant-wise old and new price compared

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the few premium hatchbacks in India that compete with rivals like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz. The highly popular hatchback that is sold through the automaker's Nexa premium retail network has received a price cut right before the festive season. The price cut for the car ranges up to ₹86,000, under the new GST 2.0 tax regime that came into effect from September 22. Following the tax rate revisions, which reduced the applicable GST rates from 28% to 18% and abolished the compensation cess, Maruti Suzuki, like other automakers, has announced a price cut across its entire portfolio in order to pass on the benefits of GST rate cuts to consumers.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Baleno variants Price before GST rate cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST rate cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Sigma MT ₹ 6.74 lakh ₹ 5.99 lakh ₹ 75,000 Delta MT ₹ 7.58 lakh ₹ 6.80 lakh ₹ 78,000 Delta AMT ₹ 8.08 lakh ₹ 7.30 lakh ₹ 78,000 Delta CNG MT ₹ 8.48 lakh ₹ 7.70 lakh ₹ 78,000 Zeta MT ₹ 8.51 lakh ₹ 7.70 lakh ₹ 81,000 Zeta AMT ₹ 9.01 lakh ₹ 8.20 lakh ₹ 81,000 Zeta CNG MT ₹ 9.41 lakh ₹ 8.60 lakh ₹ 81,000 Alpha MT ₹ 9.46 lakh ₹ 8.60 lakh ₹ 86,000 Alpha AMT ₹ 9.96 lakh ₹ 9.10 lakh ₹ 86,000

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has received price cuts ranging between ₹75,000 and ₹86,000, depending on the variants. With this downward price revision, the premium hatchback is now available at a price range of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.10 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹6.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec Alpha trims of the Baleno have received the biggest cut of ₹86,000, while even the CNG variants benefited from a price drop ranging between ₹78,000 and ₹81,000.

At a time when the hatchbacks in India have been reeling under pressure from the crossovers and SUVs, keeping in sync with the global trend, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the few hatchbacks that continue to rake in a generous sales number. With the price cut, along with the festive offers and special discounts at dealer levels, the hatchback is expected to see a sales boost during the festive season.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: What powers it?

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol + CNG Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Maximum power 89 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 76 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Maximum torque 113 Nm @ 4,400 rpm 98.5 Nm @ 4,300 (CNG mode)