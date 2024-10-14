Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal, a limited-edition hatchback launched in India: What’s new

Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled the Baleno Regal, a limited-edition version of its popular premium hatchback, available across all variants. This special edition has been introduced just in time for the festive season, offering buyers a stylish and feature-packed option.

As per a report from India Today, the Baleno is available in four trims – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha – all of which are offered in the Regal edition, including the automatic and CNG models. Prices for the Baleno start at ₹6.66 lakh, going up to ₹9.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

Reportedly, the Baleno Regal edition stands out with its distinctive enhancements. On the exterior, it boasts a grille upper garnish, front and rear underbody spoilers, fog lamp garnish, and back door garnish. The interior features new seat covers, a styling kit, window curtains, and all-weather 3D mats, providing a fresh and luxurious feel.

In addition to these updates, the Baleno retains its comprehensive feature set, including LED projector headlamps with DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree view camera, heads-up display (HUD), automatic climate control, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist, and Suzuki Connect with over 40 smart features.

Powered by a 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine, the Baleno Regal produces 89.73PS of power and 113Nm of torque. Customers can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission. There’s also a CNG variant, which delivers 77.5PS of power and 98.5Nm of torque, paired with the 5-speed manual transmission.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed optimism about the Baleno Regal’s reception. “The Baleno has always led the way in the premium hatchback segment, consistently surpassing customer expectations. With the new Baleno Regal Edition, we aim to add excitement and joy for our customers this festive season. Since its debut in 2015, the Baleno has been embraced by over 1.5 million families in India, thanks to its bold design, spacious cabin, and tech-laden features. We are confident that the Regal edition will further enhance the festive spirit for our discerning buyers,” he said.

