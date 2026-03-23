Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20: Monthly EMI comparison of two popular premium hatchbacks

Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 are two of the most popular and bestselling hatchbacks in India. Not only that, these two cars have been instrumental in keeping the under-pressure small and compact car segment alive. Maruti Suzuki sells the Baleno through its Nexa retail network. It is priced between ₹598,900 and ₹909,900 (ex-showroom). It competes with key rivals such as the Tata Altroz and the Hyundai i20.

The Hyundai i20 is known as a stylish premium hatchback with a sharp design. The Hyundai i20 comes priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹10.57 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

If you have been planning to buy a premium hatchback and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 are in your shortlist, here is a quick look at the monthly EMI you have to pay.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20: How much EMI to pay?

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha AGS petrol ₹ 909,900 ₹ 909,900 9.5% 24 months ₹ 41,778 ₹ 92,762 36 months ₹ 29,147 ₹ 139,384 48 months ₹ 22,860 ₹ 187,358 60 months ₹ 19,110 ₹ 236,676 Hyundai i20 1.2 Kappa petrol IVT Asta (O) DT Knight Edition ₹ 10,57,000 ₹ 10,57,000 24 months ₹ 48,532 ₹ 107,759 36 months ₹ 33,859 ₹ 161,918 48 months ₹ 26,555 ₹ 217,647 60 months ₹ 22,199 ₹ 274,938

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, we have considered the top-end pricing of these premium hatchbacks, which are ₹909,900 and ₹10.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

As per this monthly EMI calculation, if the buyer opts for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹41,778, which will be ₹29,147, ₹22,860, and ₹19,110 in the case of 36-month, 48-month, and 60-month repayment tenures, respectively.