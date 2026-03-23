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Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20: Monthly EMI comparison of two popular premium hatchbacks

Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 are two of the most popular and bestselling premium hatchbacks in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Mainak Das
Updated23 Mar 2026, 04:43 PM IST
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 are two of the most popular and bestselling premium hatchbacks in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 are two of the most popular and bestselling premium hatchbacks in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
AI Quick Read

Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 are two of the most popular and bestselling hatchbacks in India. Not only that, these two cars have been instrumental in keeping the under-pressure small and compact car segment alive. Maruti Suzuki sells the Baleno through its Nexa retail network. It is priced between 598,900 and 909,900 (ex-showroom). It competes with key rivals such as the Tata Altroz and the Hyundai i20.

The Hyundai i20 is known as a stylish premium hatchback with a sharp design. The Hyundai i20 comes priced between 5.99 lakh and 10.57 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

If you have been planning to buy a premium hatchback and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 are in your shortlist, here is a quick look at the monthly EMI you have to pay.

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20: How much EMI to pay?

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha AGS petrol 909,900 909,9009.5%24 months 41,778 92,762
36 months 29,147 139,384
48 months 22,860 187,358
60 months 19,110 236,676
Hyundai i20 1.2 Kappa petrol IVT Asta (O) DT Knight Edition 10,57,000 10,57,00024 months 48,532 107,759
36 months 33,859 161,918
48 months 26,555 217,647
60 months 22,199 274,938

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, we have considered the top-end pricing of these premium hatchbacks, which are 909,900 and 10.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

As per this monthly EMI calculation, if the buyer opts for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be 41,778, which will be 29,147, 22,860, and 19,110 in the case of 36-month, 48-month, and 60-month repayment tenures, respectively.

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On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 commands a monthly EMI of 48,532 for a 24-month repayment tenure. For 36-month, 48-month, and 60-month tenures, the amount will be 33,859, 26,555, and 22,199, respectively.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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