Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Choose your car wisely and don't make this mistake

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been one of the bestselling cars in India for quite some time, since its inception. This premium hatchback is sold through the car manufacturer's Nexa retail network, which is meant for premium passenger vehicles. Despite the slumping demand and sales of the hatchbacks, owing to the ever-increasing popularity of SUVs and crossovers, the premium hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno have been able to retain their appeal.

Later in 2023, Maruti Suzuki launched Fronx, which is a crossover based on the Baleno. The plan behind the launch of Maruti Suzuki Fronx was to capitalise on the high demand for utility vehicles. Like its hatchback sibling, the crossover is sold through the Nexa retail network. Despite being based on the Baleno hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a design that gives it a tougher look, thanks to the boxy shape, squarish wheel arches with thick cladding on the side body, faux skid plates, a high-sitting look, etc. But, inside the cabin, the two models

Many Indian customers have opted for the Fronx over the Baleno after being impressed by the design philosophy. However, many consumers simply considered the Fronx, thinking that it is capable of tackling tough road challenges over the Baleno. There are powertrain and specification differences as well.

If you are considering the Baleno and Fronx and feeling confused, which one should you pick? Here is a comparison between the two Nexa models to guide you to a wise decision.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between ₹6.85 lakh and ₹11.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is more affordable compared to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Dimension

Specifications Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Fronx Difference Length 3,990 mm 3,995 mm 5 mm Width 1,745 mm 1,765 mm 20 mm Height 1,500 mm 1,550 mm 50 mm Wheelbase 2,520 mm 2,520 mm Zero Ground clearance 170 mm 190 mm 20 mm Seating capacity 5 occupants 5 occupants Zero Turning radius 4.85 metres 4.90 metres 0.05 metre

Maruti Suzuki Baleno measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width, 1,500 mm in height, and has a 2,520 mm wheelbase. It has a ground clearance of 170 mm. The hatchback also comes with a boot space of 318 litres. Baleno commands a turning radius of 4.85 metres.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width, 1,550 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. The crossover has 190 mm of ground clearance. It also has a boot storage of 308 litres. Fronx comes with a turning radius of 4.9 metres.

Dimensionally, the Fronx measures slightly longer than the Baleno, while the body claddings result in the crossover being 20 mm wider. Also, the unladen weight of the Fronx is 50 mm higher than Baleno. The Fronx has a 20 mm og extra ground clearance. The turning radius is slightly longer for the Fronx.

So basically, there is no major difference in terms of dimensions. The slight difference in length and width doesn't make much impact, as these differences don't result in better space in Fronx. The wheelbase remains the same in both models. Despite the difference in height, the rear occupant comfort in the Fronx is low compared to the Baleno, owing to the sloping roofline of the crossover. However, the 20 mm of additional ground clearance means the Fronx can tackle the rough patches, potholes in a better manner than the Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Powertrain This is the only segment where both the Baleno and Fronx have some major differences. Powering the Baleno is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that is available with a CNG kit as an option as well. The petrol-only variant gets a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT unit as an option. The petrol-CNG version gets a five-speed manual gearbox only for transmission duty. The engine is capable of churning out 88 bhp in petrol mode and 76 bhp peak power in CNG mode. Besides that, it generates 113 Nm of maximum torque. The Baleno petrol MT returns 22.35 kmpl of fuel economy, and the petrol AMT returns 22.94 kmpl. The CNG version offers 30.61 km/kg.

Specifications Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol / 1.2-litre petrol-CNG 1.2-litre NA petrol / 1.2-litre NA petrol-CNG / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT (petrol) / 5-speed MT (CNG) 5-speed MT/AMT (petrol) / 5-speed MT (CNG) / 5-speed MT (turbo-petrol) / 6-speed AT (turbo-petrol) Maximum power 88 bhp (petrol) / 76 bhp (CNG) 88 bp (petrol) / 76 bhp (CNG) / 98.6 bhp (turbo-petrol) Maximum torque 113 Nm 113 Nm (NA petrol) / 98.5 Nm (CNG) / 147.6 Nm (turbo-petrol) Fuel economy 22.35 kmpl (petrol MT) / 22.94 kmpl (petrol AMT) / 30.61 km/kg 21.79 kmpl (petrol MT) / 22.89 kmpl (petrol AMT) / 28.51 km/kg (CNG) / 21.5 kmpl (turbo-petrol MT / 20.01 kmpl (turbo-petrol AT)

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available with the same 1.2-litre engine and CNG kit as option. The crossover comes with smart hybrid technology. Transmission choices too remain same. Power and torque specifications of this engine remains almost same in the Fronx. When it comes to fuel efficiency, the petrol MT version offers 21.79 kmpl, while the petrol AMT offers 22.89 kmpl and the CNG variant returns 28.51 km/kg. The slight drop in fuel economy is due to the additional weight of the Fronx.

What makes the difference is the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine available in the Fronx, which is available with transmission choices including a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine pumos out 98.6 bhp peak power and 147.6 Nm of maximum torque. The Fronx returns 21.5 kmpl of fuel economy in the manual variant, while the automatic version returns 20.01 kmpl.

