Maruti Suzuki becomes number one player in ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh vehicle category: Report1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki holds a 19% market share in the ₹10-20 lakh vehicle category for FY22-23, becoming the top player, with its market share rising to 22% in Q1 FY24 due to increased demand for premium SUVs.
Maruti Suzuki has announced that it holds a 19% market share in the ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh vehicle category for the financial year 2022-2023. The company has reportedly become the number one player in the segment. As reported by Autocar India, the company’s market share rose to 22% in the first quarter of FY24 (April-June 2023), thanks to more demand for its premium SUVs.
