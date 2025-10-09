Maruti Suzuki Brezza price slashed by up to ₹1.12 lakh before Diwali: Discover which variant offers best deal

Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the sub-compact SUV that has changed the game in the SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, has received a significant price cut amounting to ₹1.12 lakh, following the introduction of the new GST regime that came into effect on September 22. Maruti Suzuki Brezza received a price cut, ranging between ₹43,000 and ₹1.12 lakh, depending on the variants. Additionally, the festive discounts and offers from the auto company and its dealerships can further sweeten the deal for the consumers. However, for that, the buyers have to connect with their nearest dealerships.
|Variant
|Price before GST cut (ex-showroom)
|Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)
|Price cut
|LXi
|₹8.69 lakh
|₹8.26 lakh
|₹43,000
|LXi CNG
|₹9.64 lakh
|₹9.17 lakh
|₹47,000
|VXi
|₹9.75 lakh
|₹9.26 lakh
|₹49,000
|VXi CNG
|₹10.70 lakh
|₹10.17 lakh
|₹53,000
|ZXi
|₹11.26 lakh
|₹10.40 lakh
|₹86,000
|VXi AT
|₹11.15 lakh
|₹10.60 lakh
|₹55,000
|ZXi CNG
|₹12.21 lakh
|₹11.31 lakh
|₹90,000
|ZXi Plus
|₹12.58 lakh
|₹11.51 lakh
|₹1.07 lakh
|ZXi AT
|₹12.66 lakh
|₹11.75 lakh
|₹91,000
|ZXi Plus AT
|₹13.98 lakh
|₹12.86 lakh
|₹1.12 lakh
Following the GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is now available at a starting price of ₹8.26 lakh (ex-showroom), as compared to the previous starting price of ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end price has come down from ₹13.98 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹12.86 lakh (ex-showroom).
₹ 8.69 - 14.14 Lakhs
₹ 7.55 - 12.8 Lakhs
₹ 7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs
₹ 6.3 - 11.3 Lakhs
₹ 8 - 15.6 Lakhs
₹ 8.29 - 13.69 Lakhs
The biggest price cut for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been applied to the top-end ZXi Plus AT variant. This trim has received a price cut of ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The base-spec LXi trim has received a price cut of ₹43,000, which is the minimum for the SUV.
The Brezza is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG powertrain choices. The CNG trims of the SUV have received a price cut between ₹47,000 and ₹90,000, depending on the variants.
Sold through the Arena retail network, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the bestselling models in the Indian passenger vehicle market, across segments. Despite being a slow entrant in the Indian SUV market, Maruti Suzuki grabbed a sizeable share in this space with the Brezza, with its market share further amplified by models like Fronx, Grand Vitara at a later stage. Recently, Brezza has been joined by the Victoris.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.