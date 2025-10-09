Maruti Suzuki Brezza price slashed by up to ₹1.12 lakh before Diwali: Discover which variant offers best deal

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a price cut ranging between 43,000 and 1.12 lakh, depending on variants.

Mainak Das
Published9 Oct 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a price cut ranging between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.12 lakh, depending on variants.
Personalised Offers on
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a price cut ranging between ₹43,000 and ₹1.12 lakh, depending on variants.(Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the sub-compact SUV that has changed the game in the SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, has received a significant price cut amounting to 1.12 lakh, following the introduction of the new GST regime that came into effect on September 22. Maruti Suzuki Brezza received a price cut, ranging between 43,000 and 1.12 lakh, depending on the variants. Additionally, the festive discounts and offers from the auto company and its dealerships can further sweeten the deal for the consumers. However, for that, the buyers have to connect with their nearest dealerships.

VariantPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
LXi 8.69 lakh 8.26 lakh 43,000
LXi CNG 9.64 lakh 9.17 lakh 47,000
VXi 9.75 lakh 9.26 lakh 49,000
VXi CNG 10.70 lakh 10.17 lakh 53,000
ZXi 11.26 lakh 10.40 lakh 86,000
VXi AT 11.15 lakh 10.60 lakh 55,000
ZXi CNG 12.21 lakh 11.31 lakh 90,000
ZXi Plus 12.58 lakh 11.51 lakh 1.07 lakh
ZXi AT 12.66 lakh 11.75 lakh 91,000
ZXi Plus AT 13.98 lakh 12.86 lakh 1.12 lakh

Following the GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is now available at a starting price of 8.26 lakh (ex-showroom), as compared to the previous starting price of 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end price has come down from 13.98 lakh (ex-showroom) to 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

The biggest price cut for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been applied to the top-end ZXi Plus AT variant. This trim has received a price cut of 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The base-spec LXi trim has received a price cut of 43,000, which is the minimum for the SUV.

The Brezza is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG powertrain choices. The CNG trims of the SUV have received a price cut between 47,000 and 90,000, depending on the variants.

Sold through the Arena retail network, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the bestselling models in the Indian passenger vehicle market, across segments. Despite being a slow entrant in the Indian SUV market, Maruti Suzuki grabbed a sizeable share in this space with the Brezza, with its market share further amplified by models like Fronx, Grand Vitara at a later stage. Recently, Brezza has been joined by the Victoris.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsMaruti Suzuki Brezza price slashed by up to ₹1.12 lakh before Diwali: Discover which variant offers best deal
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.