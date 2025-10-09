Maruti Suzuki Brezza price slashed by up to ₹1.12 lakh before Diwali: Discover which variant offers best deal

Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the sub-compact SUV that has changed the game in the SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, has received a significant price cut amounting to ₹1.12 lakh, following the introduction of the new GST regime that came into effect on September 22. Maruti Suzuki Brezza received a price cut, ranging between ₹43,000 and ₹1.12 lakh, depending on the variants. Additionally, the festive discounts and offers from the auto company and its dealerships can further sweeten the deal for the consumers. However, for that, the buyers have to connect with their nearest dealerships.

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut LXi ₹ 8.69 lakh ₹ 8.26 lakh ₹ 43,000 LXi CNG ₹ 9.64 lakh ₹ 9.17 lakh ₹ 47,000 VXi ₹ 9.75 lakh ₹ 9.26 lakh ₹ 49,000 VXi CNG ₹ 10.70 lakh ₹ 10.17 lakh ₹ 53,000 ZXi ₹ 11.26 lakh ₹ 10.40 lakh ₹ 86,000 VXi AT ₹ 11.15 lakh ₹ 10.60 lakh ₹ 55,000 ZXi CNG ₹ 12.21 lakh ₹ 11.31 lakh ₹ 90,000 ZXi Plus ₹ 12.58 lakh ₹ 11.51 lakh ₹ 1.07 lakh ZXi AT ₹ 12.66 lakh ₹ 11.75 lakh ₹ 91,000 ZXi Plus AT ₹ 13.98 lakh ₹ 12.86 lakh ₹ 1.12 lakh

Following the GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is now available at a starting price of ₹8.26 lakh (ex-showroom), as compared to the previous starting price of ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end price has come down from ₹13.98 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹12.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

The biggest price cut for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been applied to the top-end ZXi Plus AT variant. This trim has received a price cut of ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The base-spec LXi trim has received a price cut of ₹43,000, which is the minimum for the SUV.

The Brezza is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG powertrain choices. The CNG trims of the SUV have received a price cut between ₹47,000 and ₹90,000, depending on the variants.