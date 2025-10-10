Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Swift, Wagon R and More get festive discounts ahead of Diwali after GST 2.0: Full list of offers

The festive season in India is off to a lively start. With new GST 2.0 norms taking effect on 22 September 2025, buyers are increasingly open to making purchases. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker by volume, has announced attractive discounts and exchange offers across its model range, with savings reaching up to ₹65,000 at Arena and NEXA dealerships, ahead of Diwali.

Maruti Alto and S-Presso For first-time car buyers, the Maruti Alto K10 and S-Presso are available with substantial price cuts. Benefits including cash discounts, exchange offers, and scrappage bonuses reach up to ₹55,500 across petrol and CNG variants. Special concessions are also offered for institutional sales and rural buyers, starting from ₹2,500.

Maruti Wagon R and Celerio The popular Maruti Wagon R and Celerio hatchbacks also receive total benefits of up to ₹55,500, covering both petrol and CNG trims. Offers include spot discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives, and additional benefits for institutional and rural sales.

Maruti Swift, Dzire and Brezza The fourth-generation Maruti Swift continues to be a bestseller in the hatchback segment, with discounts of up to ₹43,750 available across MT L, MT V and Z, and AGS V and Z trims, including all CNG variants.

The Maruti Dzire sees a more modest ₹2,500 discount, specifically for institutional sales. Meanwhile, the sub-4-metre SUV Maruti Brezza is offered with total benefits of up to ₹35,000, encompassing exchange and scrappage incentives, along with additional retail and institutional offers. The Ertiga petrol and CNG trims are available at a total saving of ₹25,000.

Eeco Maruti’s Eeco van, popular as a cargo carrier and people mover, is available with discounts ranging from ₹2,500 for the ambulance variant to ₹30,500 for petrol and CNG trims, while the Eeco Cargo variant enjoys a benefit of ₹40,500.