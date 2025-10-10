Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Swift, Wagon R and More get festive discounts ahead of Diwali after GST 2.0: Full list of offers

Maruti Suzuki launches festive discounts up to 65,000 on Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, Eeco, and Tour. Offers at Arena and NEXA dealerships, combined with GST 2.0 benefits, include cash, exchange, and scrappage incentives ahead of Diwali.

Govind Choudhary
Published10 Oct 2025, 10:25 AM IST
Advertisement
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker by volume, has announced attractive discounts and exchange offers across its model range, with savings reaching up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,000 at Arena and NEXA dealerships, ahead of Diwali.
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker by volume, has announced attractive discounts and exchange offers across its model range, with savings reaching up to ₹65,000 at Arena and NEXA dealerships, ahead of Diwali.(Maruti Suzuki)

The festive season in India is off to a lively start. With new GST 2.0 norms taking effect on 22 September 2025, buyers are increasingly open to making purchases. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker by volume, has announced attractive discounts and exchange offers across its model range, with savings reaching up to 65,000 at Arena and NEXA dealerships, ahead of Diwali.

Advertisement

Maruti Alto and S-Presso

For first-time car buyers, the Maruti Alto K10 and S-Presso are available with substantial price cuts. Benefits including cash discounts, exchange offers, and scrappage bonuses reach up to 55,500 across petrol and CNG variants. Special concessions are also offered for institutional sales and rural buyers, starting from 2,500.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

BMW X1

₹ 50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Porsche Macan

₹ 96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Rolls-Royce Phantom

₹ 9.5 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai Creta N Line

₹ 16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Toyota Hilux

₹ 30.4 - 37.9 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

₹ 7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Wagon R and Celerio

The popular Maruti Wagon R and Celerio hatchbacks also receive total benefits of up to 55,500, covering both petrol and CNG trims. Offers include spot discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives, and additional benefits for institutional and rural sales.

Maruti Swift, Dzire and Brezza

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift continues to be a bestseller in the hatchback segment, with discounts of up to 43,750 available across MT L, MT V and Z, and AGS V and Z trims, including all CNG variants.

Advertisement

The Maruti Dzire sees a more modest 2,500 discount, specifically for institutional sales. Meanwhile, the sub-4-metre SUV Maruti Brezza is offered with total benefits of up to 35,000, encompassing exchange and scrappage incentives, along with additional retail and institutional offers. The Ertiga petrol and CNG trims are available at a total saving of 25,000.

Also Read | Here's why Maruti Suzuki is raising prices of Baleno and Ertiga
Also Read | Diwali 2025 car deals: Benefits across Maruti, Tata, Honda, more after GST 2.0
Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets pre-Diwali price cut by up to ₹1.12 lakh
Advertisement

Eeco

Maruti’s Eeco van, popular as a cargo carrier and people mover, is available with discounts ranging from 2,500 for the ambulance variant to 30,500 for petrol and CNG trims, while the Eeco Cargo variant enjoys a benefit of 40,500.

The Maruti Tour series sees a wide range of discounts: the Tour S petrol receives a 15,000 exchange bonus, while the H1 petrol and CNG trims carry the highest total benefit of up to 65,500. The H3 CNG variant is offered at a 50,000 benefit, and the Tour V and M trims come with 35,000 savings. Scrappage bonuses of 25,000 are also available for Tour M petrol and CNG models.

Advertisement
 
 
Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki CarsMaruti Suzuki India
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsMaruti Suzuki Brezza, Swift, Wagon R and More get festive discounts ahead of Diwali after GST 2.0: Full list of offers
Read Next Story